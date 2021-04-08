47,818 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $7,777,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

