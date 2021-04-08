485,000 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,159,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,865,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

