4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $721,175.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

