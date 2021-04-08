4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 74.5% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

