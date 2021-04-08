$5.90 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $5.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $255.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average is $228.13. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

