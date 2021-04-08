5,155 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,248.07. 39,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,812.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

