$524.84 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $515.20 million. Harsco posted sales of $398.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

