538,200 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 538,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

