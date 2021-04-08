5N Plus (VNP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 5N Plus (TSE: VNP):
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50.
- 2/24/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.23 million and a P/E ratio of 171.11.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.