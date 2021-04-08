5N Plus (VNP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 5N Plus (TSE: VNP):

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

2/24/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.23 million and a P/E ratio of 171.11.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

