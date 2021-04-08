60,179 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

