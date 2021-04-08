6,194 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.00. The stock had a trading volume of 167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,486. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 400.78, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,392 shares of company stock valued at $288,582,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

