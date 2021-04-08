$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $62.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $63.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $276.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,436,000.

KRNT stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -629.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

