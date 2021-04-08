$66.76 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce $66.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.85 million to $72.52 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.26 million to $188.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.13 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $147.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

