$67.12 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $67.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.28 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $315.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $365.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $391.49 million, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $408.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,966,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

