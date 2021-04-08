679,363 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 679,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,243,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $263.28 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average of $310.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

