$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

