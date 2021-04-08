70,290 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

