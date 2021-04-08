$71.61 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. DZS reported sales of $47.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $324.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. DZS has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DZS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

