7,156 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,803,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.44 on Thursday, hitting $2,262.12. 37,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,255.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,078.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,819.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

