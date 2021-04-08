73,767 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

COP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 273,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,197. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

