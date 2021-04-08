750,000 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

