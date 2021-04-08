750,000 Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEBCU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

