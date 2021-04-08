$753.49 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce sales of $753.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.10 million and the lowest is $724.34 million. RH posted sales of $482.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $587.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 7.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

