8,000 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.38 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.