$853.07 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report sales of $853.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

