887 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,414.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,528. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $891.19 and a 12-month high of $1,446.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,201.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,383.04.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.