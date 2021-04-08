88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Tops $47.82 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $134.01 or 0.00236179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00055566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.53 or 0.00630093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 385,504 coins and its circulating supply is 356,829 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

