8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,423.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $87,423.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.