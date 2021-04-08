90,228 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $66.68. 487,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The firm has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

