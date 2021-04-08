91,656 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 463,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

