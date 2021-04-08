9,564 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $90.76 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

