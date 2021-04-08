9,619 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.24. 24,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,842. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

