Aave (AAVE) Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.67 billion and approximately $279.45 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,476,310 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

