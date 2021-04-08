ABB Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $31.21 on Thursday. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

