Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $7,867,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.47. 22,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.