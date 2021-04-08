Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.04. The company has a market capitalization of £402.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund
