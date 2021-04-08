Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 160.50 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.04. The company has a market capitalization of £402.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

