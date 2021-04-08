Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Abiomed worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $320.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.35. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.46 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

