Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $2,801.49 and approximately $55.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

