Abyss Market Capitalization Tops $18.44 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $18.44 million and $1.26 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

