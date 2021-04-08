Abyss Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

