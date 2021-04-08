ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

