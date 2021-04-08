Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

ACEL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.