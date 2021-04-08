Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ACEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

ACEL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,713,364.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

