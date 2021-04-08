Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57. 490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 242,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

