AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34,001.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $752,506.09 and approximately $34,001.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

