Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.75

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

