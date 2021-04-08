Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Trading 3% Higher

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Ackermans & Van Haaren Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

