ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of ACM Research worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,261. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

