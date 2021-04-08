Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $39,121.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,022,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.