AdEx (ADX) One Day Volume Tops $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

